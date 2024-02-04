TD Cowen Cuts United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $147.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by TD Cowen from $175.00 to $147.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $177.76.

NYSE:UPS opened at $141.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.13 and its 200-day moving average is $159.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The firm has a market cap of $120.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

