TD Cowen Raises Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $125.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Cowen from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SWKS. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut Skyworks Solutions from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.48.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $101.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.95. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 5,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $497,377.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,095.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,426 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

