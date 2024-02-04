Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.60.

VIV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised Telefônica Brasil from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Shares of Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. Telefônica Brasil has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $11.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average is $9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 18.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 59.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 264,924 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 98,650 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 230.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,724,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,000 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 65.4% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,523,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $123,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,094,000. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

