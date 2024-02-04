Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Acquired by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,952 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of Tenet Healthcare worth $11,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $1,651,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,769,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of THC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,985. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $49.76 and a 1 year high of $90.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.69 and a 200 day moving average of $70.24. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $331,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,646.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

THC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on THC

About Tenet Healthcare

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.