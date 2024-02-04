Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,267 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.91. The company had a trading volume of 110,612,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,384,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $230.90 and its 200-day moving average is $239.18. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $598.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.43.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.86.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

