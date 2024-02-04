Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.24 and last traded at $14.24. 321 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.05.

Texas Community Bancshares Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.93.

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter. Texas Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 0.04%.

Texas Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Community Bancshares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Texas Community Bancshares by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Community Bancshares by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Texas Community Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Community Bancshares by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 8,898 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Community Bancshares by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 54,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 29,485 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Community Bancshares

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

