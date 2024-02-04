Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) were up 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.24 and last traded at $14.24. Approximately 321 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.05.

Texas Community Bancshares Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Get Texas Community Bancshares alerts:

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Texas Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter.

Texas Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Texas Community Bancshares by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 144,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Community Bancshares by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 54,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 29,485 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Community Bancshares by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 8,898 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Texas Community Bancshares by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Community Bancshares by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Community Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.