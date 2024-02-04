Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Holdings Lifted by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Shares of TPL stock traded down $11.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,438.14. The company had a trading volume of 19,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,840. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,555.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1,696.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.60. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $1,266.21 and a 1-year high of $2,009.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $13.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.52 by ($0.78). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 63.51% and a return on equity of 45.43%. The company had revenue of $157.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 50.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $1,558.00 to $1,414.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

