TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at TG Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $809,430.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 606,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,263,845.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $333,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 237,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,467.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $809,430.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 606,969 shares in the company, valued at $10,263,845.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 131.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 102.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $50,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $35.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -58.79 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.68.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.44. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.58% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17538.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

