The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Receives $36.21 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.21.

A number of brokerages have commented on AZEK. Wolfe Research began coverage on AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of AZEK in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet raised AZEK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on AZEK from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on AZEK from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Get AZEK alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AZEK

AZEK Stock Up 1.7 %

AZEK stock opened at $40.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.34 and a beta of 1.87. AZEK has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $40.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.58.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. AZEK had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AZEK will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AZEK

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,197,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,650,657.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,197,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,650,657.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,392,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,285,010 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZEK

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in AZEK by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 177,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after buying an additional 8,690 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,806,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,005,000 after purchasing an additional 192,480 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 25,305 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 120,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 393,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after purchasing an additional 94,005 shares during the last quarter.

AZEK Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.