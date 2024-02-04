The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,499 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 15,265 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $40,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 599.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $321,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,485 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,773,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after purchasing an additional 872,795 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,774,723,000 after purchasing an additional 868,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock opened at $209.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BA. William Blair began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.63.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

