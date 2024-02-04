The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stake Reduced by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,356 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up approximately 2.3% of tru Independence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in Boeing by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 523.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.63.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.38. 6,275,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,600,770. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.58. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

