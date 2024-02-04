The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $323.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $328.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $295.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.51.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Cigna Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,014 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 30.1% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 346 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.75.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

