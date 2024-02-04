The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Price Target to $19.50

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $19.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMX. StockNews.com cut shares of América Móvil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of América Móvil from $21.00 to $22.80 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America raised shares of América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of América Móvil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.40.

AMX opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average of $18.27. América Móvil has a fifty-two week low of $15.99 and a fifty-two week high of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,722 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 41,636 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

