The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 61.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Hershey by 5.2% in the second quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 0.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 1.1% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Hershey by 0.4% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $239.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.10.

Hershey Trading Down 0.4 %

Hershey stock opened at $197.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.58 and its 200-day moving average is $201.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $178.82 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The company has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.36.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $283,455.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,634,329.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $283,455.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,634,329.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,565 shares of company stock worth $1,241,795. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

