The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Increased by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,503 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.5% of Argent Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $27,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Wedbush raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays raised shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.8 %

HD stock traded down $2.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $357.23. 3,697,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,893,983. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $344.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.66. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $362.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

