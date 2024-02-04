The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 82.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,722 shares during the quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IPG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IPG shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

IPG stock opened at $33.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.32. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

