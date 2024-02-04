The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Buys 175,827 Shares

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 175,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 48,499,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,933,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 495,739 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $14,931,658.68.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 139,132 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 650,224 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 543,977 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 469,563 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20.

Shares of LSXMA opened at $30.81 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $31.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.68.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSXMA. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 305.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

