The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Major Shareholder Purchases $14,931,658.68 in Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 495,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $14,931,658.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,967,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,770,798.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 175,827 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 139,132 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 650,224 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 543,977 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 469,563 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 1.2 %

LSXMK opened at $30.68 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $31.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.81.

Institutional Trading of The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 17,515 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,572,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,466,000 after purchasing an additional 49,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.