The Macerich Company (MAC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

Macerich has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 24.0% per year over the last three years. Macerich has a payout ratio of -377.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Macerich to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.0%.

Macerich Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Macerich has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $16.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

