The Macerich Company (MAC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on March 4th

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

Macerich has decreased its dividend by an average of 24.0% per year over the last three years. Macerich has a dividend payout ratio of -377.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Macerich to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.0%.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich Trading Down 2.1 %

MAC opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.62. Macerich has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $16.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MAC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macerich

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 867.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,732,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,411,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829,876 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Macerich by 1,536.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,783,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,806,000 after buying an additional 4,490,809 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Macerich during the fourth quarter worth $22,702,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Macerich by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,904,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,819,000 after buying an additional 1,482,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 712.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,018,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after purchasing an additional 892,898 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macerich Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.