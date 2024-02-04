The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $59.50

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.50 and traded as low as $59.17. The Sage Group shares last traded at $59.90, with a volume of 22,542 shares trading hands.

The Sage Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

The Sage Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.5975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.