Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires 4,600 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,041,000 after purchasing an additional 24,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,342,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,478,000 after purchasing an additional 787,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Avery Dennison by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,752,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,658,000 after purchasing an additional 150,945 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,372,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,598,000 after purchasing an additional 243,799 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,316,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,974,000 after purchasing an additional 643,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

AVY stock opened at $198.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.69 and its 200 day moving average is $187.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $158.93 and a 1-year high of $204.51.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.16. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 30.97%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.78.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

