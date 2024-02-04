Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Boosts Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979,461 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Dollar General by 64.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926,555 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $460,221,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $564,881,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC raised Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.32.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG opened at $136.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.49. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $233.74.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

