Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VONG. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 50.4% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 245,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,349,000 after acquiring an additional 82,153 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 70.6% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 30,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

VONG opened at $82.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $56.98 and a twelve month high of $82.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.1653 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

