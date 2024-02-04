Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Primo Water worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 149,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 141,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 26.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRMW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Primo Water in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC raised Primo Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Primo Water from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

NYSE:PRMW opened at $14.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average is $14.49. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $16.47.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $622.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.31 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 5.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

