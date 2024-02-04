Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases 2,800 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 114.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 485.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price target on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Equinix from $720.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $839.67.

Equinix Stock Performance

EQIX opened at $843.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $661.66 and a 52-week high of $847.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $808.56 and its 200-day moving average is $776.90.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,090,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.56, for a total value of $339,595.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,356,090.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total value of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at $13,090,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $13,041,707. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.