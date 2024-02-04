Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases 338,448 Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report) by 284.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 457,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338,448 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.35% of Organogenesis worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORGO. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Organogenesis by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Organogenesis by 47.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Organogenesis by 64.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 19,932 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Organogenesis by 12.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 637,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after buying an additional 70,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Organogenesis by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ORGO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Organogenesis from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Organogenesis from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th.

In related news, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 197,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $864,914.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,025,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,939,713.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 34.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Organogenesis stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average of $3.10. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The firm has a market cap of $439.69 million, a PE ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $108.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly, a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

