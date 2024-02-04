Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Raises Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 24,656.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,052 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $4,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Financial Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI stock opened at $108.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.55. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $150.63. The firm has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCI. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.73.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

