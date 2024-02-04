Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 137 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,578,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,481,325,000 after purchasing an additional 987,829 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,055,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,938,322,000 after purchasing an additional 489,175 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,063,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,981,000 after acquiring an additional 937,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.79.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $170.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.33%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

