Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 22,286 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 22,286 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $5,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,706.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,538.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALSN. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE ALSN opened at $61.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.97. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.61 and a 52 week high of $62.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Allison Transmission Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Further Reading

