thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.1043 per share on Wednesday, February 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This is an increase from thyssenkrupp’s previous dividend of $0.10.

thyssenkrupp Price Performance

Shares of TKAMY opened at $6.23 on Friday. thyssenkrupp has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

