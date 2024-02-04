Timken (NYSE:TKR) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TKR. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on Timken in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Timken in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.70.

Timken Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TKR stock opened at $85.92 on Thursday. Timken has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.55.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.05). Timken had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Timken will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Timken

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $370,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,578,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Timken

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Timken by 9.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Timken by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Timken in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Timken by 3.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 796,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,918,000 after acquiring an additional 23,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Timken in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

