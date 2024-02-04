Toast (NYSE:TOST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Toast from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut Toast from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Toast from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Toast from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.65.

Toast Stock Performance

NYSE:TOST opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 1.65. Toast has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.43.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.94%. Toast’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toast will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Toast

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $886,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,342.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 390,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $6,671,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $886,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,342.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 694,286 shares of company stock worth $12,047,357 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Toast by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Toast by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 26,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Toast by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Toast by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

