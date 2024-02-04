Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Tractor Supply updated its FY24 guidance to $9.85-10.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 9.850-10.500 EPS.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $232.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 82.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

