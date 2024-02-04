Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.85-10.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.70-15.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.03 billion. Tractor Supply also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.850-10.500 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut Tractor Supply from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $237.40.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $232.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.31. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $251.17. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.83%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 983.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 9,652 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

