tru Independence LLC Cuts Stock Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

tru Independence LLC cut its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the quarter. Berry Global Group accounts for 1.5% of tru Independence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. tru Independence LLC owned about 0.06% of Berry Global Group worth $4,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BERY. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 83,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $710,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,585,000. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $2,651,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,637.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 40,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $2,651,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,637.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason K. Greene sold 24,480 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $1,581,897.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,383 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,752 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Berry Global Group stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.54. 647,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,955. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $69.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Featured Stories

