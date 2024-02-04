tru Independence LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

tru Independence LLC decreased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 306.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 239.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,093,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,590. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.46. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of -29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $65.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -103.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tyson Foods

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.