tru Independence LLC Has $6.05 Million Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

tru Independence LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,725 shares during the period. Albertsons Companies accounts for about 2.1% of tru Independence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $6,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ACI stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.35. 2,195,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,210,864. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.52.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 83.38%. The business had revenue of $18.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.