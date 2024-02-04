tru Independence LLC Increases Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

tru Independence LLC raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 27.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.50 to $22.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.09.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

NYSE:BRX traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.46. 2,273,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,362,556. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $24.47. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.97.

Insider Transactions at Brixmor Property Group

In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $174,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,967,149.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $586,950 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 364 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.