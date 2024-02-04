tru Independence LLC Increases Stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,067 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Triumph Group worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1,980.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGI shares. Barclays upgraded Triumph Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Triumph Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Triumph Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

NYSE TGI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.50. 728,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,122. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.84. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $17.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.25, a PEG ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 2.66.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $354.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Triumph Group’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

