tru Independence LLC Purchases 443 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

tru Independence LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 1.9% of tru Independence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.9 %

WFC stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.16. 19,329,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,176,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.09 and a 200-day moving average of $44.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $51.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

