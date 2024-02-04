tru Independence LLC Purchases 6,288 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

tru Independence LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of UCON traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.68. 665,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,671. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.45 and a 52-week high of $24.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.23.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.