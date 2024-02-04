tru Independence LLC Purchases Shares of 298,410 Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 298,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Enovix by 1.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enovix by 5.1% during the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Enovix by 18.8% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Enovix by 5.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Enovix by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENVX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, January 18th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Enovix in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.
Enovix Price Performance
NASDAQ ENVX traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,365,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,827,490. Enovix Co. has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 8.51.
Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 64.06% and a negative net margin of 12,188.42%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Enovix Profile
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Enovix
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.