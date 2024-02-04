tru Independence LLC Raises Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC owned about 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,708,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,058,000 after purchasing an additional 453,748 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,097,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,087,000 after purchasing an additional 613,014 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 353.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,007,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,440,000 after purchasing an additional 785,710 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 406.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 965,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,971,000 after purchasing an additional 774,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 773,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,144,000 after purchasing an additional 294,342 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

BATS PAUG traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,485 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.12.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

