tru Independence LLC Sells 4,851 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

tru Independence LLC lessened its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,749 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,851 shares during the period. Shell comprises about 2.0% of tru Independence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $5,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Shell stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,547,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,514,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.23 and a 200 day moving average of $64.12. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $68.74.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 46.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHEL. BNP Paribas lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,031.33.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

