tru Independence LLC Trims Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

tru Independence LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 541.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the second quarter worth $50,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,631,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,065. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.60. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $31.47 and a twelve month high of $38.29.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

