TrueFi 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.10 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One TrueFi token can now be purchased for $0.0474 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $51.95 million and $2.10 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,095,970,655 tokens. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,095,970,655.4931033 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.04776591 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $2,756,123.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

