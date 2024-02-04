Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

TRMK has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Trustmark from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Trustmark from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trustmark presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Trustmark Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRMK opened at $27.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.76 and a 200-day moving average of $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.84. Trustmark has a 52-week low of $18.96 and a 52-week high of $30.92.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $189.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.63 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 33.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trustmark

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Trustmark by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Trustmark by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 759,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Trustmark by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Trustmark by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 11,567 shares in the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

