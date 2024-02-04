TTM Technologies’ (TTMI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.
TTM Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %
TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. TTM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $572.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,435,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,479,000 after buying an additional 208,288 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,321,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,575,000 after acquiring an additional 472,849 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,498,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,122,000 after acquiring an additional 162,694 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,688,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,736,000 after acquiring an additional 22,880 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,095,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,984,000 after acquiring an additional 46,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.
TTM Technologies Company Profile
TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.
